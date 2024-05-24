Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 364,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (20)
- London Coins (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
