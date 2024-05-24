Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1927 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 364,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1927 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2004.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Heritage - July 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

