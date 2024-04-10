Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
