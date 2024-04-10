Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1926 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search