Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,410,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

