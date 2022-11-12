1 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

