Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,410,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search