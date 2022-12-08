Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,045,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 F at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

