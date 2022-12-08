Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,045,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search