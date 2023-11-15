Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,225,000
- Mintage PROOF 31
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
