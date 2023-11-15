Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,225,000
  • Mintage PROOF 31

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

