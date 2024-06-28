1 Reichsmark 1926 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2669 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) Service PCGS (2)