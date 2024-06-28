Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,424,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2669 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

