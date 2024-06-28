Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,424,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2669 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search