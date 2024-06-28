1 Reichsmark 1926 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2015.

