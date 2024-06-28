Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1926 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1926 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,555,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2015.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

