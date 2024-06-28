Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1926 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,555,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1926 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2015.
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
