Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4359 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 J at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
