1 Reichsmark 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4359 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
