Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,520,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

