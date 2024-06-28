Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,520,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search