Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,035,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

