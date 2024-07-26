Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,035,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
