1 Reichsmark 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,460,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
