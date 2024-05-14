Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,460,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Antivm Numismatica - March 17, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Search