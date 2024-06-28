Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,854,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search