1 Reichsmark 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,854,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
