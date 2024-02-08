Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1925 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,527,000
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Heritage - December 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search