1 Reichsmark 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,527,000
- Mintage PROOF 600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
