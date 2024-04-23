Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1925 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

