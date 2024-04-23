1 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

