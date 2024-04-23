Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
