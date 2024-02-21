1 Mark 1925 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (5) AU (4) XF (6) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Cayón (2)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Möller (1)

Numis.be (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (3)