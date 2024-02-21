Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1925 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,878,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Cayón (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4080 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
