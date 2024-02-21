Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1925 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1925 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1925 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,878,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4080 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date October 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1925 A at auction Heritage - December 29, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

