1 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (12) AU (8) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (6)

MUNZE (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Via (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)