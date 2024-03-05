Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,481,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 J at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
