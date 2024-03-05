Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,481,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
