Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,065,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4996 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Antivm Numismatica (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Antivm Numismatica - March 17, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search