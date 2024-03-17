Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,065,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4996 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
