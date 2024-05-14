Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,550,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2328 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 349. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
