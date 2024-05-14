Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,550,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2328 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 349. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

