1 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,293,000
- Mintage PROOF 115
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
