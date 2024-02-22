Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,293,000
  • Mintage PROOF 115

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 E at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

