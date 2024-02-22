1 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (4) AU (8) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (10)

Möller (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)