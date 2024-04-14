Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,099,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place November 12, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Heritage - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
