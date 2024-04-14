Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,099,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place November 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 13, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
