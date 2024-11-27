flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 2,2 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Coins and Medals - October 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
Seller Kroha
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
