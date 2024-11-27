5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (83) UNC (66) AU (165) XF (286) VF (176) F (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) SP65 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (9) PF63 (5) PF62 (3) PF60 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (16) Service NGC (28) PCGS (20) RNGA (1)

