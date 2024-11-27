Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 2,2 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
