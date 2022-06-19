Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,425,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.
Сondition
