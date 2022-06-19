flag
5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,425,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

