5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,966,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 Ft
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

