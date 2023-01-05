5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)