Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,966,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6714 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 Ft
Price in auction currency 2000 HUF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
