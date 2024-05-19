Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,476,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
