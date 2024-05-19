5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1)