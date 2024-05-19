flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,476,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

