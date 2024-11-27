5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

