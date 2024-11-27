flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,407,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
