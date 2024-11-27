Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,407,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (5)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (6)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (8)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search