5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Darabanth (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Grün (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Russiancoin (16)

WAG (2)