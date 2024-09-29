flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,294,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Eretz Auctions - March 24, 2021
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

