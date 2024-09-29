Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,294,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
