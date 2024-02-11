Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,304,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search