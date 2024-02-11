flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,304,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
