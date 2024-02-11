5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

