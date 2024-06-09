5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (6) XF (13) VF (3) AG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PF61 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Darabanth (6)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)