Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,844,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
