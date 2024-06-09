flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,844,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

