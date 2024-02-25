5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

