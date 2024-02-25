Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,739,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
