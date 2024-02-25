flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,739,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 28, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 28, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

