Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,303,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (1)
- Darabanth (4)
- Empire (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
12
