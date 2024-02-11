flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,303,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1934 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access