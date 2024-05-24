5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

