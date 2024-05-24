flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 327,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 18, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 18, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - October 2, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 2, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - June 27, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
