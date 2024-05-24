Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 327,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
