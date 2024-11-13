5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (14) XF (4) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Grün (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Teutoburger (3)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (2)