Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 244,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
