flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 244,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 19, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
