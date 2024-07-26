Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (13)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
