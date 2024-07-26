flag
5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

