Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 298,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Darabanth (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search