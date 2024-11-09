5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

