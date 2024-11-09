flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 298,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3896 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Darabanth - November 9, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Darabanth - November 9, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date November 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
