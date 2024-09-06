flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 562,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1865 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 531 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1934 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access