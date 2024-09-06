Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 562,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1865 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 531 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
