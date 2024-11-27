flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,168,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41631 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

