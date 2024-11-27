5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41631 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (53) UNC (10) AU (23) XF (15) VF (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (5) PF62 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (3)

cgb.fr (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Darabanth (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (8)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (19)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (3)

Teutoburger (11)

TMAJK sro (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (11)