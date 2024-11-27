Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,168,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41631 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (19)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Teutoburger (11)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (11)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search