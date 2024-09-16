flag
5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

