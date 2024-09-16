Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (6)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (17)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (13)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (24)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (21)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
