5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (44) UNC (34) AU (61) XF (63) VF (22) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (6) MS64 (8) MS63 (1) PF68 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (6) PF64 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service NGC (17) PCGS (16)

