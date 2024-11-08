flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - September 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 8, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

