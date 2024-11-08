Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (10)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (14)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (35)
- London Coins (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (27)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (25)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search