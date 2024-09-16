flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6079 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (11)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (13)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (23)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (19)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (27)
  • WAG (8)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access