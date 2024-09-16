5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6079 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

