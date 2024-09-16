Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 E "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6079 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (11)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (13)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (23)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (19)
- London Coins (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (27)
- WAG (8)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search