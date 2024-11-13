flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (263) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (32)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (32)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 8, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access