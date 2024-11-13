5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (35) AU (76) XF (94) VF (29) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (9)

