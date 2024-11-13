Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (263) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (12)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (11)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Klondike Auction (3)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (32)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NOA (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (32)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (21)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search