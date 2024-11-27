flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 108,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (573) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (26)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Felzmann (38)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (49)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (61)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (16)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • NOA (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (20)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (47)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (62)
  • WCN (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
Seller Kroha
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access