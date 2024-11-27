Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 A "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 108,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (573) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
—
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
