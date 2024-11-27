Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (588)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 8, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date November 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
