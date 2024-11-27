flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (588)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 8, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Hermes Auctions - November 12, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Hermes Auctions - November 5, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Hermes Auctions - October 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction WAG - December 8, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Category
Year
Search

