2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 409,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
