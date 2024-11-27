flag
2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 409,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Auctiones - December 21, 2014
Seller Auctiones
Date December 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - March 13, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

