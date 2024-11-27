2 Reichsmark 1934 J "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9685 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)