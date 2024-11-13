flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4464 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

