Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1934 F "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4464 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
