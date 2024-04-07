flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

