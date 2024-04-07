2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

