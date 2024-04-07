Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1934 E "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
