2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 703,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
