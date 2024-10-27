flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1859 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 D "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

