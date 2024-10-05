flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,710,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
