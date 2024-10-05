2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

