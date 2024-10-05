Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,710,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (8)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (17)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search