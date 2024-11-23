Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
