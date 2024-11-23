flag
2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 17, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - October 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

