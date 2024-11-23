2 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (5) AU (12) XF (21) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) XF40 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (2)

Grün (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

NOA (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (5)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (2)