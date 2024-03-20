flag
2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,750. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Naumann - April 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

