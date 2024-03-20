Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,750. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS64 CGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search