2 Reichsmark 1933 G "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,750. Bidding took place May 23, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (13) AU (25) XF (14) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) PF64 (2) Service CGC (1) PCGS (2) NGC (1)

