Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
