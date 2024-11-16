Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1933 F "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (11)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (9)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
